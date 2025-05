HYDERABAD: The results of TG-EAPCET 2025, released on Sunday by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, saw a slight decline in the qualification rates for both the engineering and agriculture & pharmacy (A&P) streams.

In the engineering stream, 2,20,326 candidates had registered, of whom 2,07,190 appeared and 1,51,779 qualified, resulting in 73.26% pass rate. In the A&P stream, 86,762 candidates registered, 81,198 appeared and 71,309 qualified, which translates to 87.82% pass rate.

Palla Bharath Chandra from Parvathipuram Manyam in AP topped the engineering stream with a score of 150.08. He was followed by Udagandala Rama Charan Reddy from Madhapur with 148.28 and Pammina Hema Sai Surya Karthik from Vizianagaram, AP, who secured the third rank with 147.08. In the A&P stream, Saketh Reddy Peddakkagari from Medchal secured the first rank with 141.68 marks, followed by Sabbani Lalith Varenya from Karimnagar with 140.47 and Chada Akshith from Warangal with 140.