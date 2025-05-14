Consider objections of landowners before fixing Amber Cheruvu FTL: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court has directed the Irrigation and Revenue departments to examine and consider the objections raised by landowners before issuing the final notification for fixing the full tank level (FTL) of Amber Cheruvu, located in Bachupally village of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Justice Bhaskar Reddy was hearing a petition filed by Sri Sai Housing Cooperative Society Ltd, stating it had purchased around 10 acres of land in Survey Nos. 175 (part) and 171 (part) in Bachupally for the purpose of providing housing to its members.

According to the petitioner, the revenue and irrigation authorities had earmarked approximately 3.18 acres in Survey No. 171 as falling within the FTL of Amber Cheruvu. The petitioner contended that the authorities had failed to give them an opportunity to present documents proving ownership and possession of the land before issuing the preliminary notification for boundary fixation. It was further submitted that their representations were ignored during the issuance of the preliminary FTL notification.

In response, government counsel informed the court that the petitioners had not submitted any objections during the period allotted after the preliminary notification. However, he assured the court that if objections were filed, those would be duly considered before the final notification is issued.