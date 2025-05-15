Telangana HC questions plea on ‘illegal classes’ by private junior colleges

HYDERABAD: The summer vacation special bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising justices Pulla Karthik and Narsing Rao Nandikonda, on Wednesday expressed serious doubts over the maintainability of a writ petition challenging the alleged illegal conduct of classes by private junior colleges in the state.

Filed by Bandela Kranthi Kumar, the petition sought a declaration that the authorities’ inaction was illegal, alleging that several private colleges were running physical and virtual classes in violation of the academic calendar issued by TGBIE. The bench questioned the petitioner’s locus standi, asking, “Petition without victims? Why did you file a petition when you are not affected?”

The Special Government Pleader pointed to the inspections under way as per law. The petitioner, however, pressed for interim relief, claiming that continued violations would harm students.

“If the postponement continues, the vacations will be over soon,” he submitted.

The bench, unimpressed by the arguments, refused to grant interim directions without a counter-affidavit from the government, noting that any ruling would have long-term academic implications. The matter was adjourned to May 21 for further hearing.