Bank executive bitten by dog, assaulted by customer during bill collection in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 39-year-old RBL bank executive was bitten by a pet dog in Jawahar Nagar on Thursday evening after a customer set it loose on him.

Madhura Nagar police said that Koduri Satyanarayana, the victim, had gone to collect a credit card bill from Nandi Vardhan Rao Baddepareddy's residence in Jawahar Nagar as part of his job.

He went to the first floor for the purpose of recovering the RBL Bank credit card bill in his house, but his relatives told the executive that Nandi Vardhan Rao was not there.

As he was leaving downstairs, Nandi Vardhan Rao confronted him and asked who he was. The executive replied that he was from RBL Bank.

Subsequently, Nandi Vardhan Raio allegedly scolded and slapped him hard on both cheeks, and hit his mobile phone on the ground.

After that Rao allegedly pushed his pet dog next to him and that dog bit his left leg. Then he was scared and immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Victim informed to his manager K Harish. The manager along with other staff Prakash, Javeed, Praveen went to hospital.

The complainant informed the police that after receiving first aid, Satyanarayana went to the Madhura Nagar police station and filed a complaint against the alleged perpetrator.

MadhuraNagar police registered against the accused, Nandivardhan Rao Baddepareddy, under 115(2) (Voluntarily causing hurt), 126(1) (Wrongful Restraint), 324(2) (mischief), 291 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) BNS sections.