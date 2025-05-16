Day out for kids of migrant brick kiln workers in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: An estimated 500 students from 16 schools, set up for the children of migrant brick kiln workers, went on a field trip to Karimnagar Deer Park on Thursday. Cultural programmes were also organised, with the highlight being a dance performance by the students.

Addressing the gathering, District Collector Pamela Sathpathy said nutritious food had been provided to the students. Uniforms, bags, books and other stationery items were also distributed. Exams will be held after classes conclude on May 24, she added.

Transportation facilities were arranged with the support of brick kiln workers. A self-defence session was also conducted.