Expedite RRR work, pay compensation to farmers: Sangareddy collector

SANGAREDDY: Authorities have expedited work on the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project as the state government is giving it top priority. Officials are focusing on identifying hurdles and addressing them at the earliest.

In this regard, a meeting presided over by Collector Valluru Kranthi with officials concerned from four districts — Sangareddy, Siddipet, Medak, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri — was held at the Sangareddy Collectorate on Thursday.

The collector instructed officials: “Extend cheques to the farmers who have already handed over their land to the government. Payment of compensation should be based on the current market rate and must be transparent. Also, try to convince farmers reluctant to hand over their lands.”

Officials informed Kranthi that there are differences of opinion among farmers regarding the handover of land to the government and the ongoing surveys. The collector stated that she would address these issues soon.

Stating that the establishment of the RRR would boost economic activity, including the setting up of industries and businesses, the collector urged officials to work with dedication. Additional collectors, Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), and NHAI authorities attended the meeting.