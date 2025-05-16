Karnataka model: Telangana to train 5K licensed surveyors to oversee land transactions

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday revealed that the state government, in an attempt to ensure effective land transactions, is introducing a licensed surveyors system on the lines of the practice being followed by neighbouring Karnataka.

The minister said that 5,000 licensed surveyors will be inducted soon. The government will receive applications from aspirants till May 17.

All selected surveyors will be provided training at the Telangana Survey Training Academy, he added.

“After studying the Karnataka model, officials submitted the report and based on that, we have made a decision in this regard,” he said.

He instructed the officials to assign these licensed surveyors at mandal level based on land area and transactions.

The minister further said that the government was committed to resolving all land-related issues permanently.

Officials, meanwhile, explained to the minister: “The Karnataka government has introduced the licensed surveyor scheme through Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1999. This system came into force in 2005–06. Under this scheme, before land registrations, mutation sketches are prepared, clearly mentioning all details, including measurements, boundaries, and title.”

The officials also informed the minister that presently in Karnataka, there are currently 6,000 licensed surveyors and 4,000 government surveyors. On average, each surveyor gets 23 applications per month and earns around Rs 30,000 per month, they added.