Telangana

Release fee reimbursement arrears: Union Minister Bandi to CM Revanth

In an open letter to the chief minister, Sanjay said that around Rs 8,000 crore in fee reimbursement is pending with the government.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.FILE | EPS
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy release students fee reimbursement amounts with immediate effect as colleges were facing severe financial difficulties.

In an open letter to the chief minister, Sanjay said that around Rs 8,000 crore in fee reimbursement is pending with the government.

Stating that several colleges have already shut down while a few others are not handing over certificates to students, he urged the government to immediately release the funds.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com