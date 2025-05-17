Justice PC Ghose Commission likely to submit Kaleshwaram probe report by month-end

HYDERABAD: Justice PC Ghose Commission, constituted to investigate irregularities in the execution of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, is likely to submit its report to the state government by the end of this month.

According to sources, Justice Ghose has prepared a 400-page report. However, the Commission reportedly decided not to summon politicians for cross-examination.

Initially, the Commission planned to summon former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao and former finance minister Eatala Rajender, who is currently a BJP MP. But it decided against summoning them as it is of the view that the available documentary evidence and the contents of the cross-examination were sufficient to establish responsibility.

The Commission examined the final report of the National Dam Safety Authority, the Vigilance report and other key documents. It cross-examined over 100 witnesses, including incumbent officers, retired engineers and IAS officers.

The replies given by them were sufficient for the Commission to fix responsibility, the sources said, and added that the Commission may submit its report any day after May 22.