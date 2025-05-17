Paddy procurement crossed 50 lakh tonnes: Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar

HYDERABAD: Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday stated that the ongoing paddy procurement has crossed 50 lakh metric tonnes (LMT). Paddy procured during the corresponding period in 2023, when the BRS was in power, was 25.35 LMT, he said.

The minister held a review meeting with district collectors and other officials at the Secretariat virtually.

Ministers Thummala Nageswara Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar also joined the video conference.

After the meeting, Uttam posted on X: “I am happy to announce that we have now crossed 50 LMT of paddy procurement in Yasangi (Rabi) season. On the same day, 15 May 2023, during the previous regime, the total paddy procurement in Yasangi was 25.35 LMT.”

During the review meeting, comparative data was presented to underscore the scale of improvement over the previous years.

After analysing the figures, the minister pointed out that in the Rabi 2022–23 season, paddy procurement stood at 25.35 LMT, which increased to 32.93 LMT in Rabi 2023–24. “This year, in the ongoing Rabi 2024–25 season, procurement has reached 49.53 LMT by mid-May, a historic high and a clear reflection of the Congress government’s commitment to farmers,” he said and pointed out that lower procurement levels and inadequate infrastructure had caused operational delays and dissatisfaction among farmers in Rabi 2022–23.