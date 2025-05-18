BRS to fight for the rights of employees

HYDERABAD: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Saturday announced plans to launch a coordinated campaign to pressure the Congress government into addressing long-pending demands of state employees.

A strategy meeting, held at the residence of former minister T Harish Rao and led by BRS working president K T Rama Rao, brought together former leaders of employees’ associations, retired officials, and representatives of various teachers’ and employees’ unions.

During the meeting, Rama Rao and Harish Rao held discussions with former union leaders and ministers, including MLCs Srinivas Goud, Swamy Goud, Deviprasad, and others. The agenda focused on key issues such as pending Dearness Allowances (DAs), implementation of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations, release of retirement benefits, and other employee concerns.

Expressing deep concern over the state government’s inaction, Rama Rao and Harish Rao stated, “It is our duty as the principal opposition to stand by government employees. We will not remain silent while lakhs of employees suffer due to a negligent government.”

The BRS leadership emphasised the need to formulate a clear action plan in the coming days. The party also extended its support to active employees’ union leaders and encouraged former union heads — particularly those who played a significant role in the Telangana statehood movement — to participate in this renewed effort.

“BRS has always upheld the rights and aspirations of government employees. We are committed to working alongside them and applying pressure on the government to ensure justice,” the leaders affirmed.

The party is expected to unveil a detailed action strategy soon and rally support from employees’ associations across the state.