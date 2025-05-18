'TPCC will ask Telangana govt to bring law to curb social media campaigns’ targeting politicians'

NIZAMABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) will recommend to the state government to bring forth a legislation similar to Madhya Pradesh’s law to curb false and misleading social media campaigns targeting politicians.

TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, during an informal interaction with the media here on Saturday, stated that the party is considering this move in response to the ongoing smear campaign against Endowments and Forests Minister Konda Surekha.

Goud alleged that Surekha’s remarks about ministers in the previous BRS government were selectively edited and circulated on social media to portray her as criticising Congress ministers. He clarified that Surekha had already issued a statement refuting the misinformation and hinted at filing a complaint with cybercrime authorities.

Goud accused both the BRS and BJP of weaponising social media by sharing doctored clips, outdated images, and manipulated videos to tarnish political rivals. He claimed this trend has intensified, with the two parties specifically targeting the Congress. To counter this, the TPCC will propose a new law — modelled after Madhya Pradesh’s legislation — to prevent the misuse of social media platforms.

The PCC chief dismissed the BRS’ repeated predictions that there will be a “change of guard” in the state.