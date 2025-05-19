3,000 youths land jobs at SCCL mela in Telangana's Peddapalli district

PEDDAPALLI: A mega job mela organised by the Ramagundam Area of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) at Jawaharlal stadium in Godavarikhani on Sunday saw instant job offers for 3,000 youth. Appointment letters were handed over on the spot by the respective companies.

Around 8,000 aspirants participated in the programme, where over 100 companies conducted interviews across various sectors. Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur, SCCL CMD N Balaram and other officials were present.

According to SCCL officials, private companies conducted interviews and selected skilled candidates as per their requirements. They said such job melas offer valuable opportunities for unemployed youth to find placements.