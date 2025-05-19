Booze prices likely to go up in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government has reportedly decided to revise liquor prices. Though speculation is rife that the government is likely to increase prices based on quantity and origin of product, the there was no official communication from the Prohibition and Excise department.

When contacted by TNIE, the officials said that there would be some clarity by Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, sources said that the government reimposed the cess on certain brands. Sources also added that the minimum increase on the locally made liquor would be Rs 10 on 180 ml, Rs 20 on 360 ml and Rs 40 on 750 ml bottles.

Recently, the state government increased the beer prices by 15 per cent to 19 per cent. Prices of some popular brands were increased by up to Rs 40.