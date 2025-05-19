Couple assaulted, looted and blackmailed at Vemulawada lodge

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A four-member gang, posing as intelligence officers, allegedly assaulted a youth and his girlfriend, took nude photos of them, extorted Rs 75,000 and issued death threats at Ganesh Private Lodge in Vemulawada.

The incident, which occurred a few days ago, came to light after the victim filed a police complaint. Speaking to TNIE, the victim said he was deeply distressed and feared severe reputational damage if the images were leaked online. “If those photos are shared anywhere, our dignity, especially my girlfriend’s, will be ruined,” he said.

He also alleged that the lodge owner witnessed the assault twice, but neither intervened nor informed the police. He suspects a possible collusion between the gang and the owner.

According to the complaint with Vemulawada Town police, the youth from Peddapalli district had checked into the lodge with his girlfriend after darshan at Lord Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple.

The gang, which had allegedly followed them from the temple, knocked on their room door, forced their way in and assaulted both. They reportedly smashed the couple’s mobile phones and clicked nude photographs, threatening to kill them and upload the images online if they spoke about the incident. The gang also forced the youth to transfer Rs 75,000.

Although a complaint was lodged on May 14, no arrests were made for four days. The youth later approached the superintendent of police, who directed Vemulawada police to expedite the investigation.