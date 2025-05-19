Deputy CM Bhatti highlights progress made by Telangana, invites Russian investors

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday urged Russian Consul-General Valerii Khodzaev to convince his country’s industries and business houses to invest in Telangana.

Valerii Khodzaev paid a courtesy call on Vikramarka at Pragathi Bhavan. During the meeting, the deputy CM expressed Telangana’s willingness to extend cooperation and collaborate with all the investors.

Vikramarka elaborated on various development programmes being carried out across the state. He said that although Telangana is a newly formed state, it is making significant strides in development.

“A Future City is being developed over 30,000 acres of land in Hyderabad. The state government is actively supporting and encouraging the growth of the pharma industry as well as the expansion of other industries, including hardware and software sectors,” he said.

Highlighting the progress being made in textile, coal, biotechnology sectors, T-Hub and the IT industry, the deputy CM emphasised the presence of excellent professional and engineering colleges that are shaping outstanding human resources in the state.

He said that the government was also establishing skill and sports universities to further enhance human resource development.

Conducive environment

Vikramarka explained that Telangana offers a highly conducive environment for investments. He noted that strong and friendly relations have always existed between India and Russia, and assured that the Telangana government will extend all necessary cooperation and facilities to continue and strengthen these relations in the future.

In response, Valerii Khodzaev expressed his delight at visiting Telangana and appreciated the advancement in high technology and industrial development within the state.

He stated that they are ready to work in collaboration with the progressive Telangana government. Acknowledging the significant growth in the state’s pharma, biotechnology, T-Hub, and IT industries, he said that Russian industrialists were keen to invest in Telangana.