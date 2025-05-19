Hyderabad fire: DFO in hospital after brave rescue operations

HYDERABAD: Some officers go above and beyond in their duty to serve others. One such officer is T Venkanna, the District Fire Officer (DFO) - 1 of Hyderabad, who sustained injuries while battling the massive fire at Gulzar Houz.

According to a fire department official, Venkanna fainted during the rescue operation and was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Director General of Fire Services, Y Nagi Reddy, said, “We received the call at 6.16 am, and the first fire tender from Moghulpura was dispatched at 6.17 am, reaching the spot by 6.20 am. All fire personnel responded promptly. During the operation, one of the DFOs had to be hospitalised after inhaling smoke.”

Speaking to TNIE, Assistant District Fire Officer Md Rafi from the Chandrayangutta Fire Station said, “He felt discomfort at the site, most likely due to smoke inhalation.”

Another official confirmed that Venkanna was discharged later in the evening after receiving medical care.