Sexual assault case against Warangal corporator

WARANGAL: Mills Colony Police on Sunday registered a case of sexual assault against Gundeti Narendar, the 20th division corporator of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and a Congress leader.

Sources said Narendar, a known loyalist of MLC Baswaraju Saraiah, is politically aligned against Endowments Minister Konda Surekha’s group in the Warangal East constituency.

According to police, the complainant, a woman Congress worker within the GWMC limits, alleged that she was sexually assaulted at the corporator’s residence. She reportedly entered Narendar’s house and was soon heard shouting for help. She emerged with her blouse torn and dialled 100.

Police rushed to the scene and took Narendar to the station for questioning. A case was registered based on the woman’s complaint, Mills Colony Inspector J Venkata Ratnam confirmed. “The case is under investigation. No arrest has been made so far,” he said.

Soon after the incident, Warangal DCC president Errabelli Swarna visited the police station and claimed the allegation was politically motivated. “This is a false case orchestrated by the Konda group to target an innocent corporator,” she said.