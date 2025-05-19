Unable to bear abuse, wife, in-laws stab husband in Telangana's Mahabubabad district

MAHABUBABAD: A man was allegedly murdered by his wife and in-laws at Dharmaram tanda in Kesamudram mandal on Saturday night. The incident came to light on Sunday morning after locals discovered the body and alerted the authorities.

The victim, L Bala (35), a private driver from Hyderabad, was allegedly attacked by his wife, L Mounika, father-in-law B Veeranna, and mother-in-law B Kaila. All three are currently absconding.

Speaking to the media, Kesamudram Sub-Inspector (SI) Muralidhar Raj said Bala was an alcoholic and used to harass Mounika frequently. Unable to bear the abuse, she had left him and moved to her parents’ home in Dharmaram tanda.

‘Threw red chilli powder’

On Saturday night, Bala reportedly went to his in-laws’ house and picked an argument with Mounika and her parents. In the heat of the moment, Mounika threw red chilli powder into his eyes. Then, the trio allegedly stabbed him multiple times, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Upon being alerted, cops rushed to the spot and took Bala to Mahbubabad Government Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to trace the accused. The body has been sent for postmortem.