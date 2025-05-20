CM Revanth Reddy unveils Nallamala Declaration to empower scheduled tribes

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday unveiled the Nallamala Declaration at Macharam village in Amrabad mandal of Nagarkurnool district. The declaration is aimed at the development of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

During the unveiling, the chief minister stated that his government was committed to the development of the Nallamala region and the welfare of STs in the state.

Under the declaration, the government would implement the Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam scheme, provide Indiramma houses to all Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) families and extend assistance to one lakh ST youth with a subsidy of Rs 1,000 crore under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme.

The declaration stated that the government will sanction houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme to all PVTG families on a saturation basis. The government would provide financial assistance to one lakh unemployed ST youth with a subsidy of Rs 1,000 crore for their self-employment under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme.

The government will also implement the Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam scheme, aimed at holistic development of RoFR lands.