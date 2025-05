HYDERABAD: Stating that certain individuals were attempting to spread misinformation through social media using illegally obtained funds, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday asserted that the truth would ultimately prevail.

“People are aware of what the government is doing for the poor and for all sections of society,” he said, speaking after launching the Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam scheme in Macharam village, Amrabad mandal, Nagarkurnool district. He was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other Cabinet members.

He added, “I am not concerned by those criticising the government. Some political forces are using social media to spread false propaganda with ill-gotten money. Our welfare programmes will speak for themselves, and people will recognise the truth.”

He asserted that the people of the state would teach a befitting lesson to those who spread lies against his government. Following the launch, he distributed solar pump sets to several beneficiaries.

Achampet farmers to get solar pump sets within 100 days

Accusing the previous administration of jailing those who fought for ownership of podu lands, Revanth claimed that his government was supporting agriculture by installing solar pump sets in those areas. He announced that all farmers in the Achampet constituency would receive solar pump sets and instructed officials to complete the process within 100 days.

He stated that the government had spent `60,000 crore to date on farmer welfare. In addition to the Minimum Support Price, a `500 bonus is being provided to those cultivating fine variety paddy. “Earlier, paddy farming was a burden; now it has become profitable. We have helped restore the self-esteem of the poor by supplying fine rice. We are currently distributing it to 3.1 crore people through fair price shops,” he said.

Revanth reiterated that his government was promoting women’s participation across sectors, noting that responsibility for managing a 1,000 MW solar power project had been assigned to women’s Self-Help Groups. “We are promoting women as entrepreneurs, competing with Adani and Ambani in solar power generation,” he said.