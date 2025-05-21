'Available for one-on-one meets': Telangana CM Revanth tells Nagarkurnool MLAs in review meeting

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday held a closed-door review meeting with his party’s MLAs from Nagarkurnool district. The meeting was highly confidential, with even close aides reportedly kept out of the room — highlighting the gravity of the discussions.

According to sources, the review focused on the performance of the MLAs and implementation of welfare schemes, with the CM seeking ground-level feedback to assess whether flagship programmes are effectively reaching the intended beneficiaries.

The primary agenda, sources said, was to evaluate each MLA’s performance based on intelligence inputs and to reinforce the expectation that they must work diligently to secure victory in the next elections.

The CM also inquired about constituency-specific issues and assured the MLAs that the pending development works they had highlighted would be taken up promptly.

Revanth also emphasised direct communication, urging MLAs to approach him personally regarding developmental concerns in their constituencies. This move is seen as part of his broader strategy to streamline governance and enhance accountability.

Present at the meeting were Kalwakurthy MLA Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, Achampet MLA Chikkudu Vamshi Krishna, Wanaparthy MLA T Megha Reddy and Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy.

Kollapur MLA and Cabinet Minister Jupally Krishna Rao was not present due to his ministerial responsibilities, while the Nagarkurnool MLA was absent as he is currently abroad.

The review is part of the CM’s ongoing effort to meet MLAs individually.

A similar meeting was recently held with Mahbubnagar district MLAs, signalling a constituency-by-constituency appraisal approach to bolster governance and tighten the party’s electoral preparedness.