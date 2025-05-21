Four killed, 17 injured as bus collides with lorry in Vikarabad district

HYDERABAD: Four were killed and 17 others injured when a private bus in which they were travelling collided with a stationary lorry in Vikarabad district under Parigi police station limits in the early hours of Tuesday. The police said that the condition of three-year-old Mokshita is critical.

The deceased were identified as Balamma, Ashwini, Mallesh and Sandeep, all relatives returning to their hometown, Shabad, after attending a function in Parigi. The injured, including the bus driver, were shifted to various hospitals in Hyderabad and are currently undergoing treatment.

According to the Vikarabad police, the incident took place at around 2 am, when the bus en route to Shabad from Parigi reached the outskirts of Rangapur and reportedly lost control and rammed into a cement-laden lorry, parked on the left side of the road. The impact led to the immediate death of four passengers.

The bodies were shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem. The Parigi police registered cases against the lorry and bus driver on charges of illegal parking and negligent driving, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed condolences to the bereaved family members and directed the officials to provide better treatment and immediate relief to those injured in the road mishap.

Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha enquired with the district health officials about the condition of the injured. Senior health officials were directed to extend support to the injured.