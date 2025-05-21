Junior judge in Telangana's Rajanna-Sircilla district opts for government maternity hospital, again

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Setting an example, K Jyothirmai, a junior civil court judge, gave birth to her second child—a son—at the Vemulawada Government Area Hospital on Monday. She was discharged on Tuesday.

This is her second delivery at the same hospital, having earlier delivered her daughter there on August 16, 2023. Both deliveries were normal.

The junior judge stated that she chose the government hospital to instil public confidence in state-run healthcare institutions. She described the services at the 100-bed Vemulawada hospital as “very good”.

Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha praised the junior judge and urged people to draw inspiration from her.