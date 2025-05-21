Kamareddy residents name street after Operation Sindoor

KARIMNAGAR: A group of residents from the Ashoknagar area in Kamareddy town officially named their residential locality “Sindoor Street” on Tuesday, inspired by the recent military operation carried out by the Indian armed forces.

On April 22, 26 civilians were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In response, the Indian armed forces launched a retaliatory strike in the early hours of May 7, destroying terrorist camps at nine locations in Pakistan. The success of this operation, referred to as Operation Sindoor, has sparked nationwide discussion and pride, being widely seen as a significant victory for India.

Moved by the operation’s impact and symbolism, more than 30 households in Ashoknagar Colony came together to rename their street as “Sindoor Street.” A nameplate adorned with garlands was unveiled during a ceremony, which included traditional pujas conducted by local residents.

One of the programme organisers and residents, Mothe Thirupathi Reddy, stated that Operation Sindoor has become a source of inspiration for citizens across the nation. “With this name, we hope to remind ourselves of our duties as responsible citizens and live lives rooted in patriotism,” he said.

He also mentioned that the community plans to submit a formal request to the Kamareddy Municipal Commissioner to officially recognise the new street name in municipal and postal records.