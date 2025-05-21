Miss World contestants voice for change at head-to-head round

HYDERABAD: The Head-to-Head Challenge round of the 72nd Miss World pageant proved to be more than just a competition — it was a powerful platform where contestants shared their Beauty with a Purpose projects, highlighting efforts to create meaningful change in society.

Contestants from the Americas, Africa and the Caribbean participated in this segment, which took place at T-Hub on Tuesday. Over 50 contestants showcased their ideas to address a wide range of pressing issues such as women’s empowerment, mental health, language preservation, sexual abuse and gender-based violence.

Miss Jamaica delivered a moving speech centered on gender-based violence — the focus of her Beauty with a Purpose project. She shared her personal experience of childhood abuse and spoke about the unwavering support she received from her mother and grandmother. Her heartfelt testimony resonated strongly with the audience.

Miss Canada focused on the empowerment of indigenous people, emphasising cultural preservation, personal development and financial support. Her message highlighted the importance of indigenous identity and the need to uplift native communities.

Meanwhile, Miss United States presented a project titled ADX, centred on rights of disabled people and autistic people. Inspired by her brother who has autism, her initiative aims to break stigmas and promote inclusion.

Several other contestants addressed mental health, bravely sharing personal stories and raising awareness about the emotional toll such issues take. Some became emotional during their speeches, underscoring the weight and authenticity of their messages.

The event, which lasted over five hours, concluded on a powerful note. Contestants from Asia, Europe and Oceania are scheduled to present their projects on Wednesday.

Following the event, a few contestants visited KIMS Hospital as part of a medical tour. They interacted with patients and learned about the healthcare facilities available.

The day left a lasting impact — both on the contestants and on the audience who witnessed their passion and commitment to change.