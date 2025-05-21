Sanjay gets support as he counters Jeevan’s barbs

JAGTIAL: A day after senior Congress leader and former MLC T Jeevan Reddy openly questioned the political loyalties of Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar—despite the latter’s recent defection to the ruling Congress—the MLA launched a counter-attack. For the first time, Sanjay made public comments against Jeevan Reddy.

Speaking to the media in Jagtial on Tuesday, the MLA alleged that Jeevan Reddy, who contested five times as MLA and twice as MP, had faced multiple defeats. “Among Congress leaders, Jeevan Reddy has been defeated the most,” Dr Sanjay claimed, adding that Jagtial witnessed more development during his own tenure than during Jeevan Reddy’s.

“If he wants to know about my loyalties, Jeevan Reddy should ask the Assembly Speaker,” he said.

Incidentally, Congress leaders and cadre, including former municipal chairpersons Aduvala Jyothi, Giri Nagabhushanam and others, appeared alongside Dr Sanjay for the first time, signalling a move away from Jeevan Reddy.