Telangana CM Revanth mourns passing of astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar

The noted astrophysicist Jayant Vishnu Narlikar passed away at the age of 87 in Pune on Tuesday.
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the passing of Professor Jayant Narlikar, one of India’s most distinguished astrophysicists and a towering presence in the global scientific community.

In a statement, the chief minister noted that Prof Narlikar’s groundbreaking contributions to astrophysics — particularly in the field of cosmology — have left a lasting impact on modern science.

His pioneering work garnered widespread respect and recognition across the world. “In India, Prof. Narlikar played a foundational role in establishing premier institutions for research in astronomy and astrophysics,” Revanth said, adding that his vision and leadership have inspired generations of scientists and researchers.

He extended his condolences to Prof Narlikar’s family and the scientific community mourning his loss.

