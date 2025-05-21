Telangana govt corrects anomaly in disabled marriage sop

HYDERABAD: Correcting an anomaly that had been depriving eligible persons of their right, the state government issued orders extending the incentive for marriage between two persons with disabilities. Till Tuesday, the scheme was applicable only in instances when a person with disabilities married a person without disabilities.

The order issued by Anita Ramachandran, secretary, Department of Women, Child and Disability Welfare, says that the cash benefit of Rs 1 lakh will be given in the name of the bride. It may be recalled that in 2018, the then government had enhanced the incentive from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Women and Child Development Minister Danasari Anasuya said that with the decision, the government has resolved a long-pending demand of people with disabilities. The government continues to ensure the welfare of disabled persons, she added.