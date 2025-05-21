Warangal cop suspended amid sexual harassment, graft charges

WARANGAL: Mills Colony police station Inspector J Venkata Ratnam was suspended on Tuesday on charges of sexual harassment and favouring a land grabber.

Two months ago, the inspector allegedly sided with the opposition party in a land-grabbing case registered on January 23 and booked a case against B Chandrashekhar, a resident of Kareemabad, Warangal, who had been dead for seven years.

In a separate incident, the inspector has also been accused of sexually harassing a woman who was later murdered. Her husband and his paramour were arrested in connection with the killing by Mills Colony police.

Following an internal inquiry into both cases, Warangal Commissioner of Police Sunpreet Singh found the allegations credible and issued suspension orders against Inspector Venkata Ratnam.