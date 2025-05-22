BRS leader KT Rama Rao flags ‘unsustainable’ notices by Kaleshwaram probe panel

NALGONDA: Accusing the Congress government of conspiring against the Kaleshwaram project and undermining the state’s development, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday termed the notices issued by the commission formed to probe the irregularities in the project “unsustainable”. “Justice, righteousness and the truth shall prevail,” he remarked.

Speaking to reporters at a private event, the former minister said the Congress was resorting to diversionary tactics “having failed in governance for 17 months”. “No matter how many notices you issue, they won’t stand. These are petty attempts, and the people will reject you,” he said.

The BRS leader alleged that no projects were being taken up without commissions being paid to Congress MLAs and ministers. “This is a commission-based rule, not people’s rule. The government sees no path beyond commissions,” he said, reportedly citing a minister.

Rama Rai pointed to contractors staging protests at the Secretariat as proof of the ground reality and criticised the government’s handling of the SLBC tunnel collapse, in which eight persons died. He said the administration avoided retrieving the bodies due to its “craving for commissions”.

Calling the government “useless” for failing to explain what happened at the site, he also slammed its silence on the collapse of the Sunkishala project in Nalgonda.

He accused both the Congress and BJP of colluding and staging dramas instead of addressing public concerns.