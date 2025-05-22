Telangana HC grants interim relief to doctors against compulsory service rule

HYDERBAD: Granting an interim relief to 46 super-speciality doctors, the Telangana HC has directed the government not to enforce the compulsory government service guideline for eight weeks.

The direction came in response to a writ petition filed by Dr Srirangam Vamshi and others challenging the enforcement of compulsory government service under GO dated September 6, 2017.

The petitioners also sought the release of their original certificates withheld by the authorities.

Senior counsel L Ravichander, appearing for the petitioners, argued that many of the doctors had already rendered the required government service or were currently serving in other states. He contended that the enforcement of the GO was arbitrary and unconstitutional, especially when the petitioners had been coerced into signing surety bonds at the time of admission, under threat of cancellation of their seats.