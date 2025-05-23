CM’s priorities misplaced, he’s unfit to lead Telangana: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was unfit to lead the state due to his “erratic behaviour, misplaced priorities and political dishonesty”.

In an informal chat with reporters here, Rama Rao said: “Revanth Reddy suffers from a dangerous psychological condition — multiple personality disorder. That’s why he speaks in different tones on the same issue every other day”.

The BRS leader lashed out at the chief minister for focusing on glamour while the state reels under crises. “More than 580 farmers have died by suicide. Paddy is being washed away by rains. But Revanth Reddy is busy attending Miss World events four times instead of visiting the families of the deceased. Does Telangana deserve this kind of chief minister?” he wondered.

Rama Rao also slammed the government for allegedly spending over `200 crore on beauty pageants while claiming the state treasury is empty. “Ministers have turned into tour guides for beauty queens. Even CPI leader Narayana pointed this out. Is this governance or a fashion show?” he asked.

The former minister further said: “Every project and building shown to the Miss World contestants were built during the BRS rule. Can Revanth name even one project built by the Congress?”