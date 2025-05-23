'KCR is god surrounded by evils': Kavitha confirms writing letter to father, says it was 'leaked' to media

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha, who returned to Hyderabad from the United States on Friday evening, confirmed that she had written the letter addressed to her father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, which has sparked discussions across the state.
Speaking to reporters at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, Kavitha stated: “I wrote the letter two weeks ago. It does not serve any personal interest. It is a general feedback on the party. The points I raised have been widely shared.”
She added that she had provided similar feedback to the party leadership in the past and had also flagged internal conspiracies.
Stating that the letter had been leaked, Kavitha said she held no personal grudges.
“There should be a discussion on who leaked the letter,” she said.
Referring to her father, she remarked: “KCR is god. But some devils have surrounded him.”
She suggested that certain shortcomings in the BRS needed to be addressed to strengthen the party. While she made no statements about her political future, she maintained that KCR remained her leader.
A handwritten "feedback" letter written by Kavitha to her father KCR, highlighting both the negative and positive aspects of the party's recent public meeting at Warangal, has sparked discussions in Telangana's political circles.
"As you ( KCR) spoke for just two minutes, some people began speculating that there will be a tie-up with the BJP in future. I even felt that you should have spoken strongly (against the BJP). It might be because I suffered (because of the BJP). But you should have targeted the BJP some more, Daddy," Kavitha mentioned in the letter written in Telugu and English.
The BRS celebrated its Silver Jubilee on April 27 in Warangal.
Kavitha cited Rao's silence in the meeting on key issues such as 42 per cent reservation for backward classes, Scheduled Castes categorisation, Waqf Amendment Act, and omission of Urdu from his address as reasons for the negative feedback.
In the letter, she further said the Congress government has lost its support among the grassroots, and some BRS cadres now view the BJP as a viable alternative.
Kavitha added that a strong signal was sent to the party workers when the BRS chose not to contest the recent MLC elections, suggesting they might align with the BJP.
Kavitha's arrival at Hyderabad also drew attention due to the absence of senior BRS leaders and party flags at the airport. However, members of Telangana Jagruthi, an organisation founded by Kavitha, and some BC leaders were present to receive her.
“As Kavitha advocated for 42% reservations for BCs, we are here to thank her. BCs from different parties have come,” said one BC leader.
One of Kavitha’s supporters acknowledged that no senior party figures came to receive her. Her followers displayed blue placards and banners supporting her campaign for “Samajika Telangana.”
By stating that the letter was leaked to the media, Kavitha appears to have shifted responsibility to her father to clarify who was behind the leak. It remains to be seen how KCR responds to the developments.