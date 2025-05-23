'KCR is god surrounded by evils': Kavitha confirms writing letter to father, says it was 'leaked' to media

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha, who returned to Hyderabad from the United States on Friday evening, confirmed that she had written the letter addressed to her father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, which has sparked discussions across the state.

Speaking to reporters at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, Kavitha stated: “I wrote the letter two weeks ago. It does not serve any personal interest. It is a general feedback on the party. The points I raised have been widely shared.”

She added that she had provided similar feedback to the party leadership in the past and had also flagged internal conspiracies.

Stating that the letter had been leaked, Kavitha said she held no personal grudges.

“There should be a discussion on who leaked the letter,” she said.

Referring to her father, she remarked: “KCR is god. But some devils have surrounded him.”

She suggested that certain shortcomings in the BRS needed to be addressed to strengthen the party. While she made no statements about her political future, she maintained that KCR remained her leader.