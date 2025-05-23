Man arrested for sexual assault, abuse after woman files complaint in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Film Nagar police have arrested a man on charges of insulting a woman’s modesty and criminal intimidation, following a complaint filed by a woman who alleged sustained sexual, physical, and emotional abuse over nearly two years.

The accused, Archit Pasupuleti, has been booked under Sections 69 (sexual intercourse obtained through deceit), 79 (insult to a woman’s modesty), 89 (causing miscarriage without consent), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint, Archit was introduced to the woman through a mutual friend and later contacted her via Instagram. They entered into a relationship during which he allegedly promised to marry her, but instead subjected her to repeated sexual assaults and physical violence.

The woman stated that he coerced her into sexual acts under the guise of love, often involving choking, slapping, biting, and other violent behaviour, which left her physically and psychologically traumatised. When she confronted him, he allegedly responded that this was his “way of showing love.”