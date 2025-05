HYDERABAD: In a major step toward evidence-based policymaking, the Independent Expert Working Group (IEWG) chaired by Justice B Sudarshan Reddy has decided to formulate a Composite Backwardness Index for each of Telangana’s 243 sub-castes.

The index will be based on data from the state’s comprehensive Social, Education, Economic, Employment, Political, Caste Survey (SEEEPC), which covered 3.55 crore individuals.

At its fourth meeting held on Thursday at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, the IEWG revealed that 73 sub-castes account for 96% of Telangana’s population. These include 10 SC groups, seven ST groups, 45 BC groups and 11 OC groups.

The index aims to provide a data-driven measure of each sub-caste’s backwardness, drawing from 43 parameters under seven categories: social, education, living standards, occupation, income, movable & immovable assets and access to banking and finance.

Panel to submit report soon

The group confirmed that statistical and data analysis have been completed, and members reached consensus on the methodology, parameters, graphical representation and key findings of the Index. The next phase will involve drafting the report, which is expected to be submitted to the state government within a month.

The final report will provide an ordinal ranking of each sub-caste’s backwardness, as well as individual rankings across the seven parameter categories. The IEWG also recommended that the government develop a natural language interface powered by AI to make the anonymised SEEEPC dataset accessible to researchers for further analysis.

It may be recalled that the state government had earlier conducted the SEEEPC survey, covering 3.55 crore individuals and collecting data across 75 fields for each person — spanning social, economic, educational, identity, occupational, and living conditions. The survey enumerated individuals across 243 sub-castes, with additional options for ‘No Caste’ (for those who chose not to disclose) and ‘Others’ (for those not listed in the enumeration manual).