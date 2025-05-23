Telangans's Komuravelli station inauguration by Dasara: Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: The Centre is planning to inaugurate Komuravelli Railway Station and dedicate it to Mallanna devotees this Dasara, said Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy while participating in the virtual inauguration of the redeveloped Begumpet Railway Station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy also took part in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy recalled that Modi had approved the construction of Komuravelli railway station for which Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had laid the foundation stone.

He further promised that the Secunderabad and Nampally stations, being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 720 crore and Rs 350 crore respectively, will be inaugurated next year.