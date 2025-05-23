Telangans's Komuravelli station inauguration by Dasara: Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: The Centre is planning to inaugurate Komuravelli Railway Station and dedicate it to Mallanna devotees this Dasara, said Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy while participating in the virtual inauguration of the redeveloped Begumpet Railway Station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy also took part in the programme.
Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy recalled that Modi had approved the construction of Komuravelli railway station for which Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had laid the foundation stone.
He further promised that the Secunderabad and Nampally stations, being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 720 crore and Rs 350 crore respectively, will be inaugurated next year.
When Komatireddy Venkat Reddy requested for the expansion of MMTS service from Ghatkesar to Yadagirigutta, Kishan Reddy said that works related to the service will commence soon at a cost of Rs 400 crore.
“The Central government is developing 1,300 railway stations in the country, including 37 in Telangana. By 2026, these stations will be developed to reflect local culture and heritage,” Kishan Reddy added.
Stating that land acquisition issues are slowing down several railway projects in the state, he pointed out that due to a similar problem the development of approach road to Cherlapally railway station and the expansion of Secunderabad station are still pending. “We urge the state government to expedite the land acquisition process,” Kishan Reddy said.
The Centre has initiated the MMTS phase-2 at Rs 1,000 crore despite lack of cooperation from the previous government.