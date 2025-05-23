Verdict on CM Revanth Reddy’s remarks on Telangana cops case reserved

HYDERABAD: The Nampally court has reserved its judgment in a case filed against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for allegedly using objectionable language against the Telangana police. The case was initially registered at the Nirmal PS and later transferred to the Begum Bazar PS. At the time of the incident, Revanth was serving as the president of the TPCC.

The court examined the accused under Section 313 of the CrPC. Earlier, during proceedings on May 15, the court directed that the accused must be present for examination under Section 314 CrPC on May 22, warning that failure to comply would attract a cost.

The complaint pertains to a statement allegedly made by Revanth on August 14, 2023, during a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan. He is reported to have claimed that he had noted the names of Mahabubnagar police officers in his diary and allegedly used derogatory language, stating that he would “remove their uniforms and beat them”. The complaint further noted that such remarks amount to baseless and humiliating accusations aimed at demoralising the police force.

The FIR adds, “In recent times, some political leaders are attempting to undermine the morale of the Telangana Police through such derogatory statements for personal publicity.”