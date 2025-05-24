If you’re clean, appear before Commission of Inquiry: Minister Uttam Kumar to K Chandrasekhar Rao

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Opposition BRS of launching a “bizarre and ugly propaganda” since the Justice PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram summoned BRS supremo and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy sought to know why BRS leaders were afraid of appearing before the commission if the project was truly an engineering marvel.

“Even former prime minister Indira Gandhi appeared before a commission. If KCR and Harish Rao are clean, they should not be afraid of notices issued by the Commission. But the moment the notices were issued, they started making derogatory statements against the Congress government and the Commission,” he said.

Addressing the media, along with Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Uttam countered BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s claims on KLIS.

The minister suggested that Rama Rao approach PC Ghose Commission and convey his suspicion that project caved in due to a “bomb blast”.

He also asked the BRS leader to give evidence regarding the suspected “bomb blast” to police authorities in the FIR filed during their regime as well as to the Commission.