Kavitha’s letter just a drama: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday dismissed the letter written by BRS MLC Kavitha to her father and pink party patriarch K Chandrasekhar Rao as a “drama with no substance”.

“It (letter) is just a drama with no substance. Anyway, it is a personal issue and should not be given any undue importance. The BRS is a sinking ship and such incidents are common in family-run parties,” he said.

The state BJP chief also alleged that regional parties are detrimental to the nation and its development. “The BRS is a ‘daddy-daughter-son’ party. Such parties do not prioritise public welfare. There is no future for such parties in the country,” he said.

On the National Herald case, Kishan said that the investigation being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate is “a lawful and constitutionally independent process”.

The Union minister, meanwhile, demanded that a CBI inquiry be sought to look into the collapse of Medigadda barrage pillars.