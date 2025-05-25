KTR sidesteps Kavitha’s letter, says BRS focus is on fighting Congress, BJP

HYDERABAD: The BRS leadership on Saturday sought to retain the party’s focus on its criticism of the Congress and BJP by allowing itself to be sidetracked by the letter written by MLC K Kavitha to party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao.

At a press conference held at Telangana Bhavan, BRS working president KT Rama Rao made only passing references to the letter. He described it as an internal party matter, best addressed within party fora.

“It would be good to express certain issues internally,” he said, before turning his focus to attacking the Congress government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

When pressed, Rama Rao added that during pre-election reviews, many party leaders had submitted feedback in writing to the party president. He called the BRS a democratic organisation where members are free to offer suggestions. “This formula applies to all,” he remarked, reiterating that internal issues should remain within party discussions.

Asked about Kavitha’s reference to “devils” in her letter, Rama Rao dismissed the speculation: “The devil for Telangana is Revanth Reddy and the ghost is the Congress Party. Our focus is on removing both.”

He also addressed claims of “coverts” within the BRS, stating such elements exist in all parties and would eventually reveal themselves.

Elsewhere, senior BRS leader T Harish Rao cancelled a scheduled press conference. According to his aide, this move was intended to prevent the conversation from shifting toward internal matters.

Kavitha, meanwhile, remained out of public view, staying at her residence and not meeting her parents after returning from the US.