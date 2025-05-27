If K Chandrasekhar Rao is leading devils, how can he be god: Dy CM Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has questioned how former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao could be likened to god when he is “leading a pack of devils”.

He was responding to KCR’s daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha’s recent remark that while the former chief minister was like god to her, he was always surrounded by devils.

The deputy CM said the people had already delivered the state from these “devils” by bringing in a people’s government. “The government is now planning the development of the state for the next two decades,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Achampet on Monday after inaugurating several electric substations, Vikramarka claimed KCR was unhappy because no one was approaching him anymore.

“He looted the state when he was in power. No matter how many problems KCR creates for the government, Telangana’s progress will not stop. The Congress government’s schemes are being hailed as worthy of emulation by other states,” he added.

Vikramarka highlighted that the state has filled 57,000 government vacancies and is in the process of filling another 30,000, whereas the BRS government during its 10-year rule did not conduct even a single Group-I exam. In contrast, the present government is set to launch the `9,000 crore Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme for unemployed youth, he said.

Vikramarka criticised the previous government for not increasing hostel diet charges in 10 years, while the Congress government has already hiked them by 40% and cosmetic charges by 200%.

“Under the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme, 90% of households now get zero electricity bills up to 200 units. Why did KCR never think of supplying free power to the poor? Under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s leadership, Telangana will not only have surplus power for future generations but will also reach a stage where it can sell power to other states,” he said.

Despite a peak demand of 17,162 MW this summer, there is not even a minute of power disruption. “With upcoming projects like the Regional Ring Road, Musi River rejuvenation, and industrial expansion in every district, power demand will continue to rise. The government has plans to meet power needs for the next 50 years and aims to generate 20,000 MW of green energy by 2029–30,” he added.

Despite financial constraints, the Congress government is committed to building homes for all homeless poor under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. Vikramarka alleged that the previous BRS government couldn’t even build four houses in 10 years.