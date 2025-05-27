Southwest monsoon enters Telangana, nearly 2 weeks ahead of schedule

HYDERABAD: The southwest monsoon entered Telangana on Monday, nearly two weeks ahead of its usual onset. Typically, the monsoon reaches the state around June 8 or 9. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed its arrival and issued a forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall for several districts on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The monsoon has currently covered around seven districts in southern Telangana and is expected to spread across the entire state within the next one to two days.

Chandanavally and Kethireddipalli in Rangareddy district recorded 81.3 and 76 mm respectively on Monday while Salkarpet in Mahbubnagar and Moinabad in Rangareddy received 70 mm each. Mogalamadka in Narayanpet district received almost 65 mm of rain.

Other areas that received heavy rain include Makthal and Utkoor in Narayanpet, Kollapur in Nagarkurnool and Qila Ghanpur in Wanaparthy.

The forecast for the period from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday indicates that light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places across Telangana.

A yellow alert has been issued for certain districts. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated locations in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy.

Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds (30–40 km/h), is also likely at isolated places across all districts of the state.

The forecast for the period from 8.30 am on May 28 to 8.30 am on May 29 indicates a continuation of light to moderate rainfall across many parts of the state. The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated locations in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad and Sangareddy. Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Medak and Kamareddy.