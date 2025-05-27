TPCC plans public meeting to highlight caste survey success

HYDERABAD: The BC leaders of Congress, including TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Environment & Forests Minister Konda Surekha, along with several other MLAs and corporation chairpersons, attended a session on nationwide caste census organised by the AICC in Delhi on Monday.

Ponnam Prabhakar made a PowerPoint presentation on how the party promised and conducted the caste census.

Speaking to TNIE from the capital, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the party is planning to hold a massive public meeting to highlight the success of the caste census. “We will be inviting top AICC leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge for the meeting,” he said.

He added that the Union government heeded the demand of caste enumeration, along with Census 2025, only after Rahul highlighted the issue during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Meanwhile, Ponnam, addressing the media, said that Rahul’s slogan “jitni abadi, utna haq” (rights proportional to population) will soon become a reality in Telangana.