History-sheeter, mother held for murder of woman over land dispute

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A history sheeter, Bollu Manoj, was arrested on Tuesday after surrendering at the police station on Monday in connection with the murder of a 57-year-old woman. His mother, Mohinavva, was also arrested after Manoj reportedly confessed that she was involved in the crime.

According to the police, the murder was the result of a land dispute with their close relative, Bollu Rajavva.

On Monday, while Rajavva was returning from farm work, Manoj ambushed her near the Peddamma temple, Chandurthi mandal headquarters and killed her on the spot with a knife used for cutting coconuts.

He then walked to the Chandurthi police station with the weapon and surrendered.

Superintendent of Police Gite Mahesh Babasaheb stated in a press release that Mohinavva had conspired with her son to commit the crime. Manoj has a criminal history. He was accused in a murder case in 2023 and in a threatening and theft case.

A rowdy sheet was opened against him in 2024. When Manoj was a minor, he was sent to a juvenile home, where he underwent counselling.

Both the accused were remanded to judicial custody.