IMD forecasts more rain for Hyderabad, CM Revanth Reddy puts officials on alert

With the IMD forecasting heavy rains in various parts of the state, the chief minister asked officials to take appropriate precautions.
Amid the pouring rain, a differently-abled man sits helpless on Raj Bhavan Road, hoping for someone to help him reach a place of shelter to shield himself from the rain in Hyderabad. Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to be vigilant and take all necessary measures to prevent loss of life or damage to property due to the monsoon rains in Hyderabad and several districts in the state.

With the IMD forecasting heavy rains in various parts of the state, the chief minister asked officials to take appropriate precautions.

He ordered officials of all departments in the districts, and GHMC, Police, HYDRAA, Traffic and Electricity departments in Hyderabad, to be available round the clock and work in coordination.

The GHMC was instructed to address waterlogging on the roads, traffic jams and power outages on a war footing. Alternative measures should be taken to prevent low-lying areas from getting flooded and people from being inconvenienced, the chief minister said.

Appealing to people to be vigilant in areas receiving heavy rain, Revanth instructed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to regularly review the situation in areas hit by heavy rain, particularly in Greater Hyderabad.

