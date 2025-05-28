Innovation & Prototyping boost for Tier-II towns

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has inaugurated an Innovation & Prototyping Centre in Manthani, marking the launch of the first district-level hub under the Dream, Start & Rise Innovation Network.

The initiative is a key step in Telangana’s mission to decentralise industrial development and equip youth in tier-2 and rural areas with access to cutting-edge manufacturing tools, design resources, and industry-relevant mentorship.

Speaking on the occasion on Monday, the minister said the centre embodies the government’s vision of a future-ready Telangana where geography is no barrier to opportunity. “Decentralised industrialisation is not just an economic strategy, it’s a social imperative,” he added.

The Dream, Start & Rise Innovation Network plans to establish a series of rural innovation hubs across the state to foster entrepreneurship, promote local product development, and curb the migration of skilled youth to urban areas.

T-Works CEO Joginder Tanikella highlighted the centre’s role in supporting rural innovators, students, and MSMEs in prototyping, early-stage manufacturing, and product validation. The facility will offer mentorship and real-world project exposure in sectors including electronics, agri-tech, health, and climate solutions.

“This initiative further strengthens Telangana’s position as a national leader in inclusive innovation, grassroots empowerment, and forward-thinking industrial policy,” Tanikella noted.