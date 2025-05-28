Justice league: HC orders conditional release of granites seized in Nalgonda

HC orders conditional release of granites seized in Nalgonda

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has directed the authorities to verify the nature of granite slabs seized by the assistant director of Mines and Geology, Nalgonda, and ordered conditional release of the vehicle and goods if they are found to be finished products.

Justice Lakshman was hearing a writ petition filed by Kanumuri Sunadham of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh, seeking release of his lorry and the granite slabs it was transporting, which were seized by the respondent authorities citing lack of proof of royalty payment on the mineral used.

According to the petitioner, the vehicle was carrying 4,950 sqft of polished granite slabs from Bhuvanagiri Enterprises in Markapur, Andhra Pradesh, to a buyer named Mahesh in Pune, Maharashtra. The goods were supported by a tax invoice dated March 20, 2025, and a valid e-way bill.

Despite submitting the invoice and other necessary documents, including vehicle registration, permit, and insurance papers, the authorities detained the vehicle under a notice dated March 28, 2025, demanding payment of approximately Rs 1.76 lakh as penalty unless the source of procurement was disclosed.

The petitioner argued that since the goods were finished products and not raw minerals, royalty payment documents were not applicable. He contended that seizing the vehicle despite producing all required GST-compliant documents was illegal and arbitrary.