BRS offered only token schemes: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Accusing the previous BRS government of wasting public resources on what he called “token schemes” like goat, sheep and fish distribution, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that his predecessor’s record on education and employment was abysmal and there was no meaningful upliftment of the weaker sections.

“Why didn’t the BRS take any steps to empower the weaker sections through education? For 10 years, they played with the lives of the unemployed and failed to issue a single proper job notification,” Revanth stated.

Speaking after presenting awards to high-performing students from residential schools, he also accused the main Opposition party of filling posts with family members and sidelining deserving youth.

“Now that they are out of power, they are trying their best to stall recruitment processes taken up by us by filing court cases,” Revanth charged. “They are hatching a political conspiracy to derail appointment orders. The same government didn’t even conduct Group-1 exams during its tenure and is now blocking progress through legal manoeuvring. This is no longer a political issue, it has become a social crisis,” he stated.

Ask BRS why it wasted years of your life: CM to youth

Urging the youth to confront BRS leaders in public and question them about their record, the chief minister called on students to hold the previous administration accountable. “Don’t let them hide. Ask them why your future was ignored for a decade,” he said.