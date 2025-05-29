BRS offered only token schemes: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Accusing the previous BRS government of wasting public resources on what he called “token schemes” like goat, sheep and fish distribution, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that his predecessor’s record on education and employment was abysmal and there was no meaningful upliftment of the weaker sections.
“Why didn’t the BRS take any steps to empower the weaker sections through education? For 10 years, they played with the lives of the unemployed and failed to issue a single proper job notification,” Revanth stated.
Speaking after presenting awards to high-performing students from residential schools, he also accused the main Opposition party of filling posts with family members and sidelining deserving youth.
“Now that they are out of power, they are trying their best to stall recruitment processes taken up by us by filing court cases,” Revanth charged. “They are hatching a political conspiracy to derail appointment orders. The same government didn’t even conduct Group-1 exams during its tenure and is now blocking progress through legal manoeuvring. This is no longer a political issue, it has become a social crisis,” he stated.
Ask BRS why it wasted years of your life: CM to youth
Urging the youth to confront BRS leaders in public and question them about their record, the chief minister called on students to hold the previous administration accountable. “Don’t let them hide. Ask them why your future was ignored for a decade,” he said.
Highlighting the Congress government’s focus on education as a means of empowerment, Revanth added: “We’re carrying forward the legacy of Nehru and Ambedkar. In today’s India, it is education, not caste, that brings recognition and respect.”
He appealed to Dalits, tribals and weaker sections to abandon any sense of inferiority. Announcing the establishment of Young India Integrated Residential Schools, he said the move aims to instil confidence in marginalised communities and prepare them to compete globally.
The chief minister urged students to remain focused until the age of 25 to secure good employment and a better life. Warning against distractions, he said: “Losing focus now will only hurt your parents and your future. Don’t let that happen. Make the state proud with your self-confidence and achievements.”
He also noted that, for the first time in Osmania University’s 100-year history, a Dalit Vice Chancellor has been appointed. Additionally, Aakunuri Murali has been named Chairman of the Education Commission and Gaddam Prasad Kumar as Assembly Speaker — people, he said, who rose through education, not through caste identity. “The future of this country is being shaped in its classrooms. Strive to excel in every field,” he concluded.