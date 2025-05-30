Deputy CM Vikramarka orders strict action against fake seed sellers; urges farmers to buy from licensed dealers

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed police officials to take stringent legal action against those involved in the sale of fake seeds, stressing that such fraud not only causes financial losses to farmers but also undermines their hard work.

At a review meeting with officials in Khammam, Vikramarka emphasised the need for inter-state coordination and urged police to work with the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure repeat offenders are permanently barred from selling seeds.

In response to the growing threat of counterfeit seeds, the state government has formed special task force teams comprising agricultural officers and police personnel. These teams are actively monitoring seed sellers and retail outlets across various districts, including Khammam, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhongir, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar. So far, 700 kg of fake seeds have been seized, and several arrests made.

The government has also banned Herbicide Tolerant (HT) cotton seeds due to their environmental impact, such as soil nutrient depletion and lower yields. Despite this, some traders continue to mislead farmers by promoting these seeds as beneficial for reducing weed growth.

Vikramarka advised farmers to purchase seeds only from licensed dealers.